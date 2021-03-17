AWM Investment Company Inc. Decreases Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,393 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Atomera were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Atomera by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atomera stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,095. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $577.11 million, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

