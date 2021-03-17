AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 656,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.12% of Yatra Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 512,005 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

YTRA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 392,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

