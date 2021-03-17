AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 164,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

