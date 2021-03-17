AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,346.30.

AZO stock opened at $1,299.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,183.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,303.25.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total transaction of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,759 shares of company stock worth $56,745,825 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

