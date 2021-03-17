Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 320,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

