Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.