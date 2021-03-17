aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Up 26.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. aTyr Pharma traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.14. 18,846,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average session volume of 1,488,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

