Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 6,569,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 27,623,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The company has a market cap of $207.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

