Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce $26.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $104.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.80 million to $106.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $110.46 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $113.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACBI. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $509.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

