Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 5.3% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.94. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

