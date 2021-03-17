Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

