Ativo Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $32.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,051.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,032.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,756.31. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

