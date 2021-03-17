Ativo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Sibanye Stillwater makes up 1.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,707,000 after purchasing an additional 643,330 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $21,347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,788,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. 85,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,378. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

