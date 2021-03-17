Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,842 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $126.99. 86,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,893. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

