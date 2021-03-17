Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Nintendo comprises 0.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nintendo by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nintendo during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nintendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Nintendo by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 82.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. 654,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Nintendo Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.