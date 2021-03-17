Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 13,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

