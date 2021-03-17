Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.65 ($18.41).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

