Aspira Women’s Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the average volume of 695 call options.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $837.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.