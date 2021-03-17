Aspira Women’s Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 361% compared to the average volume of 695 call options.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $837.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 3.28.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.
