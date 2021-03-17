Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 11,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.