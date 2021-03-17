Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.
NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 11,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.
In other news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.