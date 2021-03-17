Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 984,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AHT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,785,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $283.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

