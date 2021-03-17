Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of ASXC stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

