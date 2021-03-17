Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

