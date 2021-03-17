Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asana’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

NYSE ASAN opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asana by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

