Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $361,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 213.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

