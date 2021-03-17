Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

