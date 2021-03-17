Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.92 billion and the highest is $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $6.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $33.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.48 billion to $33.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.87 billion to $34.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.52. 441,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $109.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.