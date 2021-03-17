Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $64,977.19 and $128.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.29 or 0.03209316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00357684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.75 or 0.00942015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00418996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00350437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00248176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021698 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,537,311 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,768 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

