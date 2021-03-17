Arionum Trading 102.2% Higher This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 102.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $183,135.39 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.40 or 0.03169833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.44 or 0.00353659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.21 or 0.00930427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00408919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00338576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00250426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

