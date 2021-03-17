Argus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.