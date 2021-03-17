Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

ARGO opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

