Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 970,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 82.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

