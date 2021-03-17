Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 5,066.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aptinyx by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

