Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.