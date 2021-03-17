Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Director Lawrence Harris Silber Acquires 10,000 Shares

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Apria has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

