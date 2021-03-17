Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.23

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 1506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

