Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.23

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 1506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMTI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).
