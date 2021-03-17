Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading 12% Higher

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares traded up 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 1,840,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,574,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

