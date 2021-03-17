Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.
AGTC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $9.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
