Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGTC. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

AGTC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $245.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

