Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64,841 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $123.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

