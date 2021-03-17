AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane Sells 5,000 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ida Kathleen Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $700,050.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.27. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after buying an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 75.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

