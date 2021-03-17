Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE AFT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,921. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.