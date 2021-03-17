Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.
ARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.
ARI stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
