Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

ARI stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

