Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.60. 19,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

