Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NYSE:AR opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 574,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

