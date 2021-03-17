AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.26.

NYSE AU opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 260,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.