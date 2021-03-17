Andrew B. Nace Buys 750 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KRO stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.07 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

