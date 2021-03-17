Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

AND stock opened at C$35.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

