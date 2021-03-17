Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
AND stock opened at C$35.47 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
