Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

AND stock opened at C$35.47 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

