Anchor One Day Volume Reaches $15,171.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $15,171.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.00648364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00035104 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

