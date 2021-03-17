Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $127.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the lowest is $127.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $103.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $553.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $693.97 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,980 shares of company stock worth $20,448,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAN traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,662. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.