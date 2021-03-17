Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) PT at $4.60

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,085 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $7,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 158,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84,061 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

